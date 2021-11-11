Crimenet 11_11_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Takeesha Rena Ruffin.

Ruffin is a 32-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′3″ in height, weighing 115 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the felony DUI.

If you know where Ruffin can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

