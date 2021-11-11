Advertisement

Dog badly burned in Mississippi officially up for adoption

Buddy the dog up for adoption
Buddy the dog up for adoption(Tunica Humane Society)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve been following this story, then you know all about Buddy’s road to recovery.

He was badly burned after being set on fire by a child under the age of 12 back in April. Tunica Humane Society stepped in to help Buddy recover slowly but surely and now he’s ready for a home.

The humane society says placing Buddy with a family is not something they are taking lightly, “We feel it is in Buddy’s best interest to place him with a family here in the Mid-South so that MSU would be close by if ever needed.”

If you are interested in adopting Buddy to become his forever family, submit an application at tunicahumanesociety.com.

Buddy's Journey Back to Life❤ It was unthinkable. What happened to Buddy back in April, 2021 was devastating to the...

Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday

Latest News

Pearl River Resort said it’s reopening The Buffet at Silver Star Casino to the public Nov. 19...
Pearl River Resort reopening The Buffet at Silver Star
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
A cold front brought rain to us on Thursday. Another cold front will bring some colder air this...
One cold front brought rain, another cold front will bring the chill
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88