Flag raising ceremony at Lauderdale County Courthouse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On this Veterans Day, many gathered at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a flag raising ceremony at its new Veterans Memorial Pavilion. There was a salute to the flag before it was raised. Then, a moment of prayer along with words of gratitude given to all veterans. The memorial plaques from the front of the courthouse were moved to this new memorial space. Plus, benches were added along with a new ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant flag pole.

For some vets, raising the flag symbolizes so much. “It represents the symbol, in my opinion, of freedom rising up from tyranny. It symbolizes everything that the country stands for…the people who live in the country, what they stand for,” said Danny Smith, Retired Veteran. For others, it represents freedom. “We can go and assemble in a ceremony like [this flag ceremony] or go to a church that we want to at our pleasure…and there’s no one to bother us,” said Susan Sylvester, Retired Veteran.

The event was hosted by the VFW Post 12124, and grant money helped to fund this new addition to the courthouse.

