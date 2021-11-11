Advertisement

Governor extends COVID-19 emergency for 8 days

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an...
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional eight days, and its termination, effective at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional eight days, and its termination, effective at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

The governor said the additional eight days will provide state agencies with ample time to prepare for the State of Emergency’s termination.

