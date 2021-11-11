Governor extends COVID-19 emergency for 8 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional eight days, and its termination, effective at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it’s time to end the State of Emergency.”

The governor said the additional eight days will provide state agencies with ample time to prepare for the State of Emergency’s termination.

