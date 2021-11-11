Funeral services for Mrs. Joe Ann Barrett Ramia will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Paul Raley and Kenneth Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Ramia, 90, of Meridain passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Ramia was born in Philadelphia, MS September 24, 1931 to J.D “DeWitt” and Josie Barrett. She was a student nurse, Registered Nurse, Director of Nurses, and an Administrator at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridain. After her retirement, she served on the Board of Directors until her death. Mrs. Ramia is credited with over 70 years of service to the hospital.

Mrs. Ramia enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, sewing, and teaching Sunday School. She taught at Wesley United Methodist Church and at College Park United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Ramia is survived by her two sons, James “Jimmy” Ramia of Leeds, AL, and Joseph “Joe” Ramia of Meridian; one grandchild Barrett Ramia of Lebanon, TN; one brother-in-law, Bill Ramia (Gay) of Memphis, TN as well as several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ramia also leaves behind two special fur babies, Missy and Tinker, her cats.

Mrs. Ramia is preceded in death by her parents DeWitt and Josie Barrett; sisters, Sarah Barrett Sharp and Mary Barrett Brown; and husbands J.L. “Louis” Ramia and Thomas Earl Creekmore.

Pallbearers will be Wallace Strickland, Darrell Wildman, David Shumate, Ed Weaver, Alan Evans, and Stan Snowden. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Rush Health Systems Board, Specialty Hospital Board, and The Medical Foundation Incorporated Board.

The Ramia Family will receive guests from 12:00 until 12:45 prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

