Local Veterans Day events scheduled

Veterans will be remembered and honored in east Mississippi Thursday.

East Central Community College will honor current and retired military veterans at its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast starting at 7 a.m. on the Decatur campus. ECCC alumnus, Lt. Col. David Alexander of Philadelphia, will be the keynote speaker.

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors has purchased a new ADA-compliant flag pole and the VFW will raise a flag at 9 a.m. by the Veterans Wall.

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton will hold its ceremony, starting at 10 a.m.

Meridian’s observance starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Doughboy Monument downtown with guest speaker, NAS Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Moore, followed by a luncheon for veterans at VFW Post 79, beginning at 12 noon.

Meridian Community College will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. in Graham Gymnasium on campus.

The Annual Veterans Day Parade is at 3 p.m. in downtown Meridian.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday morning, so come prepared. Locations could be moved or events rescheduled, depending on the weather.

