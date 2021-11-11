Advertisement

Local Veterans Day events scheduled

Veterans will be remembered and honored in east Mississippi Thursday.
Veterans will be remembered and honored in east Mississippi Thursday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Veterans will be remembered and honored in east Mississippi Thursday.

East Central Community College will honor current and retired military veterans at its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast starting at 7 a.m. on the Decatur campus. ECCC alumnus, Lt. Col. David Alexander of Philadelphia, will be the keynote speaker. A

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors has purchased a new ADA-compliant flag pole and the VFW will raise a flag at 9 a.m. by the Veterans Wall.

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton will hold its ceremony, starting at 10 a.m.

Meridian’s observance starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Doughboy Monument downtown with guest speaker, NAS Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Moore, followed by a luncheon for veterans at VFW Post 79, beginning at 12 noon.

Meridian Community College will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. in Graham Gymnasium on campus.

The Annual Veterans Day Parade is at 3 p.m. in downtown Meridian.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday morning, so come prepared. Locations could be moved or events rescheduled, depending on the weather.

