Meridian High’s Debreasha Powe signs to Mississippi State

Powe held her signing at Meridian High School in the Multipurpose building surrounded by her...
Powe held her signing at Meridian High School in the Multipurpose building surrounded by her family and coaches(Meridian High School)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School senior Debreasha Powe signed to further her academic and athletic career with Mississippi State.

The ceremony took place at Meridian High school and she was surrounded by her friends and family.

Powe averaged 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game during the Lady Wildcats 2020-21 season. She was also the Max Preps girls basketball player of the year.

During the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats finished 16-4, 5-0 in their league, and were undefeated at home.

