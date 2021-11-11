Meridian honors vets as Veterans Day Program moves indoors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The annual Veterans Day Program in Meridian was forced indoors Thursday morning due to the threat of rain.

However, a good crowd packed the third floor of City Hall to honor our military veterans who have served the United States.

The program consisted of patriotic songs by the Meridian High School Chorus, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, the recognition of veterans and guest speaker Captain Timothy Moore of N.A.S. Meridian.

”I wanted to honor all the veterans that were here today and say thank you to them and there families,” said Moore, the Commanding Officer Meridian Naval Air Station. “I also wanted to encourage the next generation to consider to take an oath and support and defend our constitution and our way of life.”

Today’s program concluded with the playing of “Taps” and a benediction.

