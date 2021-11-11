Mobile sports betting now possible at one South Mississippi casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile sports betting has finally arrived in South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage is currently the only casino that allows it and gamblers can only do it on casino property.

Still, casino insiders and gamblers believe this is a step in the right direction.

BetMGM went live inside the Beau Rivage Wednesday morning, which means once you download the app, you’ll be able to place wagers on almost everything.

”This has been something that the guests have wanted for a long time. The state of Mississippi has wanted it for a long time and we finally got it here,” said Beau Rivage Sportsbook Manager Carl Johnson.

Casino leaders believe the convenience and ability to live gamble with more lines than ever before are what make mobile gaming so vital to the industry’s future.

”As the technology continues to improve we have to keep up with it and we know the younger generations desire more in their hand opportunities,” said MGM Resorts Southeast Group Vice President and Legal Counsel Anthony Delvescovo. “They are more spontaneous, they want to have statistics and have the ability to bet. They don’t want to stand in lines, that is what they are used to and it is what we want to give them.”

As of now, you’re only able to place a mobile wager while at the Beau Rivage.

The property uses geofencing to ensure the gambling remains legal, and bets are only placed within a certain area. For example, bets can’t be made inside the parking garage on the app.

While the limited range drastically alters the convenience behind the concept, insiders believe this can prove to legislators that full-on mobile wagering should be allowed. Many gamblers agree, are just happy that the industry is making progress.

”This is the finger touching the domino. The domino hasn’t fallen yet, but once it does the rest will follow. I tell you what, I know for a fact a lot of these casinos are more than excited to get this going,” said Kyle Hillyard.

The state legislature is expected to discuss the idea of relaxing mobile betting restrictions in the Magnolia State when they return to session in 2022.

