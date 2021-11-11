Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Devond Joyner will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Fulton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Herbert Devond Joyner, 69, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mr. Herbert Joyner graduated from Meridian High School in 1971 and attended Meridian Community College. He then went on to work in civil service for NAS Meridian where he was loyal for 50 years. He married his wife, Terri, on February 14th, 1986 and eventually took on the role of a father to three girls. Herbert was a very loving husband and father that devoted his life to raising and supporting his family to the best of his abilities.

Mr. Herbert Joyner is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terri Smith Joyner; his beloved children, Emmy Lynn Joyner, Ellen Mabry Williams, and Erika Layne Joyner; son-in-law, Allen Randel Williams; mother, Wilma Ruth Miller; sister, Starla Gay Fulton; brother-in-law, Dr. Dan Fulton; half brothers, Danny Joyner and Les Joyner; grandchildren, Jase Knight, Jack Joyner, Hayden Williams, Henry Williams, and Henley Williams; granddog, Halo Joyner; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Devond Joyner; and brother, Marshall Eldon Joyner.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

