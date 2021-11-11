Memorial services for Mr. Johnny W. Brown will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Brown, 74, of Bailey, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridain.

Mr. Johnny was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, and was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired after a career spanning 33 years with Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Mr. Brown is survived by his children Crystal Savell (Shawn) and Donny Brown (Michelle). Grandchildren Douglas Jonathan Talbot, Fallon Rose Tangelos, Ethan Daniel Brown, Madison Alexis Brown, Alyssa Kirsten Savell, Taylor Lynn Savell, Lacie McDonald, Nichole Bachman, and Cortney Doxey. Great-Grandchildren, Krew Bachman, Corbin Bachman, Tatum Doxey, Enzo and Atlis Hansen and one on the way.

Condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721