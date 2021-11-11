Funeral services for Mr. Mark Barrett will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Lane Townsend and Reverend John Dudley officiating. Interment rites will be held at Toomsuba Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Barrett, age 55, of Toomsuba passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Rush Hospital.

He is survived by his children, Miles (Danielle) Barrett and Treasure Barrett; grandchildren, Ansley Mae Barrett, Atley Barrett, and Anderson Barrett; parents, Bobby and Carolyn Barrett; sister, Kim (Steve) Chadwick; and numerous other family members and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com. '

The family requests memorials be made to Palmer Home or to Toomsuba Presbyterian Church.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721