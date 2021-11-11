Funeral services for Mr. William Thomas “Tommy” Galyean will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Jones Chapel Church of God with the Reverend Ron Leonard officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery following funeral rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Galyean, 78, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Tommy was a life-long member of Jones Chapel Church of God where he served on numerous committees, boards, and leadership positions over the years. Perhaps most memorably he served as the “sound man” and was often seen at the grill for church barbecues and fundraisers.

“Mr. G” worked at Newell Paper Company for 49 years, starting in the warehouse and eventually retiring as CEO of the Jackson-Newell companies. He was a mentor to many in that field, leaving a tremendous legacy as a professional, and was a great friend to many who worked with him there.

More often than not, Tommy was working, whether on his own property or helping friends and neighbors: mowing and baling hay, moving dirt, or generally anything he could do while on a big piece of equipment. He loved his community, and his numerous contributions to the community will be felt for years to come.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (“Sharee”); his children Annette Cook (John), Debbie Mathis (Todd), Mandy Galyean, and Rachel Galyean; grandchildren Jordan Mathis (Melissa), Lindsay Cook, Taylor Cook Smith (Chase), and Noah Mathis (Kylie); great-grandchild, Luca Mathis; sister Nancy Collier; stepson Josh Champion; and many cousins and close friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey and Nettie Galyean; wife Brenda Galyean, and brother-in-law Mike Collier.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Galyean family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Friday, November 12, 2021.

