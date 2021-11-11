Graveside services for Mrs. Leneal Massey will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Carl White officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Massey, age 83, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2021 at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.

Mrs. Leneal is survived by her husband of 66 years, Hookie Massey; children, Donnie (Charlotte) Massey and Beth (Anthony) Dorman; grandchildren, Ashley (Tripp) Sims, Claire (Justin) Smith, Emily (Daniel) Culpepper, and Madeline (Stephen) Barnett; great-grandchildren, Linden Barnett, Collin Barnett, Addison Culpepper, and Hayden Culpepper; brother, Joe (Judy) Pettey; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rosa Frances Pettey and one sister, Mary Moore.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Culpepper, Tripp Sims, Anthony Dorman, Stephen Barnett, Justin Smith, and Linden Barnett.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

