Advertisement

Mrs. Leneal Massey

Leneal Massey
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Leneal Massey will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Carl White officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Massey, age 83, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2021 at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.

Mrs. Leneal is survived by her husband of 66 years, Hookie Massey; children, Donnie (Charlotte) Massey and Beth (Anthony) Dorman; grandchildren, Ashley (Tripp) Sims, Claire (Justin) Smith, Emily (Daniel) Culpepper, and Madeline (Stephen) Barnett; great-grandchildren, Linden Barnett, Collin Barnett, Addison Culpepper, and Hayden Culpepper; brother, Joe (Judy) Pettey; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rosa Frances Pettey and one sister, Mary Moore.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Culpepper, Tripp Sims, Anthony Dorman, Stephen Barnett, Justin Smith, and Linden Barnett.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday

Latest News

Mrs. Lena Knox
Ms. Lillie Heidelberg
Mr. Melvin Young, Jr.
Kid plays on a bounce house at the Night Out
First ever Boys and Girls Club “Night Out”