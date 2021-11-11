UNION: Services for Ms. Essie Mae Brunson will be held 12:30 pm, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Union City Cemetery. Dr. Jon Martin and Rev. Matthew Fancher will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10:30 am- 12:30 pm, Friday at the funeral home.

Ms. Brunson, 88, of Union, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at University Medical Center of Jackson.

Survivors: 2 Daughters: Janice Muse and husband James of Byram

Janet Shealy and husband Donald of Byram

1 Son: Alan Brunson of Madison

5 Grandchildren: Brian Muse and wife Jennifer of Florence, Chad Shealy and wife Shannon of Vicksburg, Wes Muse and wife Kathy of Florence, Reed Brunson of Madison and Lori Wilson and husband Bennett of Terry

8 Great Grandchildren: Grayson, Mayson and Riggs Shealy, Braydon, Brantley, Brelyn and Brunson Muse and Aubree Muse

1 Sister: Lessie Vance

She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Ms. Brunson is preceded in death by her parents, John Samuel and Mary Alice Vaughn; sister, Elsie Stephens; brothers, Bob Vaughn, Hershal Vaughn, Davis Vaughn and Willie Vaughn and daughter-in-law, Dawn Brunson.

Pallbearers: Brian Muse, Chad Shealy, Wes Muse, Reed Brunson, Grayson Shealy, Mayson Shealy, Braydon Muse and Brantley Muse

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.