Advertisement

One cold front brought rain, another cold front will bring the chill

A cold front brought rain to us on Thursday. Another cold front will bring some colder air this...
A cold front brought rain to us on Thursday. Another cold front will bring some colder air this weekend.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first of two cold fronts brought us rain on our Veterans Day. The second of two cold fronts.... that’s the one that will bring us the colder air.

Our Next Weather Maker Brings The Chill

Thursday’s rain-making cold front extends northward to an area of low pressure spinning over the Western Great Lakes. That cold front is beginning to weaken, but a second cold front attached to the same low pressure is tracking through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest tonight. That cold front will track quickly southeastward. We will warm ahead of it on Friday afternoon, and then the cold front will track through East Mississippi and West Alabama early Saturday morning. That’s when our temperatures take a hard drop.

Our Next 24 Hours

So it shakes out like this.... Tonight will become mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 44 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

This Weekend Turns Colder

Then comes that temperature drop. Saturday will start with upper 30s, then the day will warm only into the middle 50s - even beneath sunshine! Sunday will by sunny. The first freeze of the season is growing increasingly likely with time on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The afternoon will top out in the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead

Slow warming will gradually ease the chill from Monday through Thursday of next week. As we often see, however, that warming leads up to our next rain maker. That next round of rain and thunder is on track to arrive next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 11th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 11th, 2021
Umbrella needed for this Veterans Day
Showers & storms for Veterans Day, but it won’t be a wash-out
Weather - November 10, 2021
Weather - November 10, 2021
Showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be heavy, may force some Veterans Day plans to...
Storms drench our Veterans Day, then delayed cooling arrives this weekened