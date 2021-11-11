Pearl River Resort reopening The Buffet at Silver Star

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Pearl River Resort said it’s reopening The Buffet at Silver Star Casino to the public Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. The Buffet will be self-service and will feature favorites like fried chicken, catfish, prime rib, vegetables, fresh salads and desserts. There will be new dedicated food stations for Asian cuisine and pizza.

Gloves will be available and serving utensils will be changed every 30 minutes. “To Go” plates will also be available.

The Buffet will have special reopening hours through the Thanksgiving holiday: • Friday, November 19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, November 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Closed, Sunday thru Wednesday, November 21-24.

• Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Friday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Regular Operating Hours:

• Friday – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Saturday – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Closed Sunday thru Thursday

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.