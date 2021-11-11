Rockets softball player signs to Rebels

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central softball senior, Tenly Grisham, signs to Ole Miss to continue athletic and academic career.

Tenly has been playing softball with the Rockets since 7th grade. In those five years, she has been on four consecutive 5A State Fast Pitch Championship team, which also included two seasons where the Rockets were undefeated.

She has started in 143 consecutive games with an overall career record of 138-5.

Grisham also has a batting average of .503 with 224 hits, 228 runs and 166 stolen bases.

The Rebels signee was super excited to finally make her decision and continue here softball career.

“It felt so good,” said Grisham, “I was nervous and I was like its time. And now I’ve finally got it in. I feel awesome right now. Hotty Toddy!”

