Senate District 32 candidates receiving endorsements ahead of runoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The two candidates left in the Senate District 32 special election are picking up key endorsements as the Nov. 23 runoff draws closer.

Dr. Minh Duong picked up support Wednesday from former candidates Stan Copeland, Bradley Joseph Sudduth and W.J. Coleman. Duong placed second in a field of nine candidates, getting 21% of the vote Nov. 2.

Rod Hickman, who led balloting with 23% of the vote, is set to be endorsed by the Mississippi Democrat Party and other political figures Monday.

