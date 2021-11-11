Advertisement

Senate District 32 candidates receiving endorsements ahead of runoff

Dr. Minh Duong and Rod Hickman
Dr. Minh Duong and Rod Hickman(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The two candidates left in the Senate District 32 special election are picking up key endorsements as the Nov. 23 runoff draws closer.

Dr. Minh Duong picked up support Wednesday from former candidates Stan Copeland, Bradley Joseph Sudduth and W.J. Coleman. Duong placed second in a field of nine candidates, getting 21% of the vote Nov. 2.

Rod Hickman, who led balloting with 23% of the vote, is set to be endorsed by the Mississippi Democrat Party and other political figures Monday.

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2021

