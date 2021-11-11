Advertisement

Showers & storms for Veterans Day, but it won’t be a wash-out

Umbrella needed for this Veterans Day
Umbrella needed for this Veterans Day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front crosses our area today, and rain moves in with it. It won’t be a complete wash-out, but showers and storms are possible mainly between 10 AM - 3 PM. Just before or after that time-frame, only spotty showers are expected. So, if you’re heading to any Veterans Day outdoor events, take aN umbrella (if it’s before 3PM). After that time, rain chances drop off...with dry conditions expected by 5 PM. Highs for today will hover near 70 degrees.

Tonight, it’ll be seasonably cool with mid 40s. Friday brings sunshine with highs, again, near 70 degrees. A second cold front will cross Friday evening, and it won’t bring rain but a dose of colder air. So, we’ll start the weekend with another round of 30s. Saturday afternoon will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the 50s, then a frost is possible by Sunday morning with lows in the low-mid 30s.

Sunday afternoon looks pleasantly cool with 60s and sunshine. The start of next week brings similar weather, but it warms back into the 70s by midweek. After today, no rain is in sight until possibly next Thursday...stay tuned.

*To all Veterans... THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!*

