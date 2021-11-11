Advertisement

Storm, rain threat forces Meridian Veterans Day program to move indoors

The morning ceremony at the Doughboy Monument will now be held inside City Hall
On Veterans Day we take time to honor those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An approaching storm system has forced organizers of Meridian’s Veterans Day program to move the ceremony indoors.

The program will be held inside Meridian City Hall (3rd floor) at 10:30 Thursday morning.

Captain Timothy Moore, Commanding Officer as NAS Meridian is the guest speaker.

