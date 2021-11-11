Storm, rain threat forces Meridian Veterans Day program to move indoors
The morning ceremony at the Doughboy Monument will now be held inside City Hall
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An approaching storm system has forced organizers of Meridian’s Veterans Day program to move the ceremony indoors.
The program will be held inside Meridian City Hall (3rd floor) at 10:30 Thursday morning.
Captain Timothy Moore, Commanding Officer as NAS Meridian is the guest speaker.
