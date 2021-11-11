Advertisement

Three Eagles sign to continue baseball careers

Andin Johnson, Braden Luke and Ke'Shun Collier sign to continue baseball careers.
Andin Johnson, Braden Luke and Ke'Shun Collier sign to continue baseball careers.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Meridian Community College sophomores signed to their perspective colleges as a next step in continuing their baseball careers.

Sophomore catcher, Andin Johnson, will continue his career at the University of North Alabama. During Johnson’s career as an Eagle he hit .284 with 19 RBI’s and a .971 fielding percentage behind the plate.

“It just felt like it was the right place for me and to go in and start playing,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait. [I’m] Just ready to get started.”

Former West Lauderdale student athlete Braden Luke will continue his career at the University of Mississippi. Luke is a sophomore infielder for MCC who hit .399 with nine homeruns and 54 RBI’s for the number 5th ranked Eagles as a freshman.

Luke said, “Like Andin said, it just felt really at home in Oxford. Felt like it was just the place for me to go and play right away.”

Sophomore outfielder Ke’Shun Collier will head to the University of South Alabama. He hit .357 with 26 RBI’s and had 19 stolen bases for the Eagles during his freshman season.

“I’m very excited man. It felt like home when I was there man. I mean you, you know the coaches, they really were happy to help me. Everything just fit. Felt like I was right at home.”

Head coach Dillon Sudduth told MCC athletics, “We are proud of Braden, Andin and Ke’Shun signing today to continue their academic and baseball careers,” coach Sudduth said. “When they signed with us out of high school, we talked about them buying into our program and developing into division one players and they have consistently put in the work on and off the field to earn this.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.

Latest News

Neshoba Central senior signs to play softball at Ole Miss.
Rockets softball player signs to Rebels
4 student-athletes of West Lauderdale sign on the dotted line to start the next chapter of...
West Lauderdale Knights host four signings
Powe held her signing at Meridian High School in the Multipurpose building surrounded by her...
Meridian High’s Debreasha Powe signs to Mississippi State
Local athletes sign to continue careers at next level