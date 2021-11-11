Three Eagles sign to continue baseball careers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Meridian Community College sophomores signed to their perspective colleges as a next step in continuing their baseball careers.

Sophomore catcher, Andin Johnson, will continue his career at the University of North Alabama. During Johnson’s career as an Eagle he hit .284 with 19 RBI’s and a .971 fielding percentage behind the plate.

“It just felt like it was the right place for me and to go in and start playing,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait. [I’m] Just ready to get started.”

Former West Lauderdale student athlete Braden Luke will continue his career at the University of Mississippi. Luke is a sophomore infielder for MCC who hit .399 with nine homeruns and 54 RBI’s for the number 5th ranked Eagles as a freshman.

Luke said, “Like Andin said, it just felt really at home in Oxford. Felt like it was just the place for me to go and play right away.”

Sophomore outfielder Ke’Shun Collier will head to the University of South Alabama. He hit .357 with 26 RBI’s and had 19 stolen bases for the Eagles during his freshman season.

“I’m very excited man. It felt like home when I was there man. I mean you, you know the coaches, they really were happy to help me. Everything just fit. Felt like I was right at home.”

Head coach Dillon Sudduth told MCC athletics, “We are proud of Braden, Andin and Ke’Shun signing today to continue their academic and baseball careers,” coach Sudduth said. “When they signed with us out of high school, we talked about them buying into our program and developing into division one players and they have consistently put in the work on and off the field to earn this.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.