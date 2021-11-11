Veterans treated to lunch at VFW Post 79

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After Thursday’s Veterans Day Program, the vets and their families were treated to lunch as the VFW Post 79 building on Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

The luncheon has become a yearly tradition where members of N.A.S. Meridian get a chance to meet veterans from all of the armed forces, serve them lunch and give them thanks for their service.

“It’s great for us,” said Senior Chief Jake Williams of N.A.S. Meridian. “We’ve got some of the youngest kids in the Navy here today. the VFW gave them an opportunity to pay homage to those that served and to serve them food and give them an opportunity to get some stories and life experiences from these older vets.”

“I can see a lot of them had interesting lives,” said 89-year-old Len Maith, an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. “From where I was sitting, I was talking to different people. They’re telling me stories and I’m telling them my stories so I felt better. I’ve been coming to these things for years but I got mroe out this today than I ever have.”

The luncheon honoring the veterans drew around 200 to the VFW Post 79.

