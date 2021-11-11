West Lauderdale Knights host four signings

COLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale held signing days for four student-athletes in baseball and softball.

Dylan Brown signed with East Central Community College and knows that most student athletes do not get the opportunity to play at the next level.

“Everybody’s excited to watch us be able to play and this is a big day,” Brown said. “I mean it’s awesome to be able to continue and go play further on, which a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” he said.

The entire ceremony was surrounded by the players’ friends and teammates and Cade Kennedy, who signed with EMCC, reflects on those who were there from the start.

“It’s an exciting moment. We’ve worked hard to get to this moment and just seeing everybody around that’s been there from the beginning, you know it’s pretty exciting,” Kennedy said.

Before the signing, the players coaches and teachers gave heartfelt speeches about the soon to be collegiate athlete’s hard work and dedication to West Lauderdale. Emily Benthall signed with Meridian Community College and hearing her teacher’s show support means a lot to her.

“They’ve always been here and supported me. They are hard on me at times, but they always want the best for me,” Benthall said.

The families of the players gathered to take pictures and fellow Meridian Community College signee Bradon Epting thinks about what his younger self would be saying looking at him now.

“I think my younger self would be really proud of me,” Epting said. “Just proud that I made my dream come true of playing baseball at the collegiate level,” he said.

The West Lauderdale baseball team is coming off winning their 15th state championship.

