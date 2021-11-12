10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen arrests were made over the course of ten days due to a statewide human tracking operation in Mississippi.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in that time frame investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made the arrests for crimes including human trafficking, promoting prostitution and statutory rape.

Fitch said law enforcement also uncovered multiple leads that could lead to additional arrests and victim recoveries in the future.

“This is about helping people. It is about achieving justice. And it is about ensuring Mississippi parents can rest easy at night knowing their children are safe.”

The operations were conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10 in Southaven, Starkville, Jackson, Meridian, Hattiesburg, and Jackson and Harrison counties.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.