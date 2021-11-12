Advertisement

10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13...
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13 arrests in early November for crimes including human trafficking, promoting prostitution and statutory rape.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen arrests were made over the course of ten days due to a statewide human tracking operation in Mississippi.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in that time frame investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made the arrests for crimes including human trafficking, promoting prostitution and statutory rape.

Fitch said law enforcement also uncovered multiple leads that could lead to additional arrests and victim recoveries in the future.

The operations were conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10 in Southaven, Starkville, Jackson, Meridian, Hattiesburg, and Jackson and Harrison counties.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Center Hill community.
Death under investigation in Lauderdale County
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an...
Governor ends COVID-19 emergency Nov. 20

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football...
Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails
Travis McMichael's attorney Jason B. Sheffield, center, questions Glynn County Police...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning, officer says
Christmas in the Highlands
Christmas in the Highlands makes its return after a year hiatus