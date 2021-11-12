Advertisement

21st annual Run for Hope scheduled for Saturday

By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Runners rejoice, it isn’t too late to sign up for one of the oldest races in meridian.

The 21st annual Run for Hope starts at 8 in the morning on Saturday, November 13th. Runners can take part in a fun run, 2 mile walk, a 5k road course, and a 10k trail run. WTOK spoke to organizers earlier today who said that their main priority is the children that they see at hope village.

“That helps us to be able to offer those extra things for that children that so deserve it at hope village. Without our community support and our runners and our walkers coming out and being a part of this, and then our sponsors being a part of it in the way they are, it would not be possible,” said Rhonda Poole, Hope Village Guild Volunteer.

The cost for late registration for the run is $25.

For more information on Hope Village, please visit their website: https://www.hopevillagems.org/

