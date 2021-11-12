Advertisement

9th annual Magnolia Marathon will be hosted on Nov. 20th

The 9th annual Magnolia Marathon will kick off on November 20, 2021.
The 9th annual Magnolia Marathon will kick off on November 20, 2021.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ninth annual Magnolia Marathon will take place on Saturday, November, 20th at 7 A.M.

The Magnolia Marathon is the only marathon that is held in Meridian and takes place through some of the most iconic parts of downtown.

Organizer of the race Evelyn Watkins said, “I mean the race is called the Magnolia Marathon for a reason. We’re the Magnolia state, and we feel like there is a lot of pretty historic areas of Meridian. So, we run past the new Threefoot hotel, we run past city hall, we start and finish at city hall. We run past Union station, the hospitals and then through some of the nice neighborhoods in town historics.”

Participants can choose to run the full marathon or the half marathon, but the race is one that qualifies people for the Boston Marathon.

Online registration is available but will close Friday November 19th at noon.

For runners or volunteers looking to participate in the event they can head to magnoliamarathon.com.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday

Latest News

Lamar boys and girls basketball fall to Hartfield
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Madison Central's Robert Dumas Jr
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Madison Central's Robert Dumas Jr
Freshman Aryah Grace stands out in Raiders game against the Hawks with 21 points, 8 rebounds...
Lamar boys and girls basketball fall to Hartfield
Andin Johnson, Braden Luke and Ke'Shun Collier sign to continue baseball careers.
Three Eagles sign to continue baseball careers