9th annual Magnolia Marathon will be hosted on Nov. 20th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ninth annual Magnolia Marathon will take place on Saturday, November, 20th at 7 A.M.

The Magnolia Marathon is the only marathon that is held in Meridian and takes place through some of the most iconic parts of downtown.

Organizer of the race Evelyn Watkins said, “I mean the race is called the Magnolia Marathon for a reason. We’re the Magnolia state, and we feel like there is a lot of pretty historic areas of Meridian. So, we run past the new Threefoot hotel, we run past city hall, we start and finish at city hall. We run past Union station, the hospitals and then through some of the nice neighborhoods in town historics.”

Participants can choose to run the full marathon or the half marathon, but the race is one that qualifies people for the Boston Marathon.

Online registration is available but will close Friday November 19th at noon.

For runners or volunteers looking to participate in the event they can head to magnoliamarathon.com.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.