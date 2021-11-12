Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton, Ohio.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be with an adult male. Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday

Latest News

Graeme Edge, drummer for The Moody Blues, waves on the red carpet before the Rock & Roll Hall...
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions
Crestwood Elementary honors Army Veteran
Crestwood Elementary honors Army Veteran