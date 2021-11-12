Advertisement

Christmas in the Highlands makes its return after a year hiatus

Highland Baptist Chruch brings back favorite event
Christmas in the Highlands
Christmas in the Highlands(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Highland Baptist Church will be hosting “Christmas at the Highlands” on Saturday, November 13th after taking a year off because of COVID.

People will be able to come to the Family Center at the church and shop from local vendors.

The event has been more difficult to put together than previous ones because some vendors had to drop out over COVID concerns and were unable to keep their businesses open because of the pandemic.

The most important theme of the day is “purchase with purpose” and to support local sellers.

Proceeds of the day will go to charity and missions the church supports.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The church will also have breakfast and lunch items available throughout the day.

