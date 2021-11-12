Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 12, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JENNIFER L MURPHY19814524 HWY 39N APT 136 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
TISHUN HOLMES20021318 19TH ST APT B6 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PAUL S RUSSELL1956817 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
ANTONIO D STEWART1986817 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
KHAMERON M LEFLORE19838699 KING RD BAILEY, MSDUI OTHER
KENNETH MATHIS19792213 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LATONY JORDAN19932305 D ST APT C4 MERIDIAN, MDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:04 PM on November 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:40 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:56 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:37 AM on November 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:39 PM on November 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:59 AM on November 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:19 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7000 block of 59th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:38 AM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Davis Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:10 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

