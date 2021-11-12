City of Meridian Arrest Report November 12, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:04 PM on November 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:40 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:56 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:37 AM on November 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:39 PM on November 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:59 AM on November 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:19 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7000 block of 59th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:38 AM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Davis Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:10 PM on November 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.