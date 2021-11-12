Death under investigation in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County are conducting a death investigation in the Center Hill community north of Meridian.

We’re told the crime happened Friday morning at a house in the 9400 block of Highway 495. That’s near Fellowship Road.

Deputies and investigators are still on the scene. WTOK News 11 has learned a person of interest is in custody. The person of interest was taken into custody on Grissom Road about an hour after the initial 911 call at 9:30 Friday morning.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene. Stay with WTOK News 11 for updated information when new details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.