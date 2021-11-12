Advertisement

Death under investigation in Lauderdale County

Person of interest in custody
Death investigation underway in Center Hill community.
Death investigation underway in Center Hill community.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County are conducting a death investigation in the Center Hill community north of Meridian.

We’re told the crime happened Friday morning at a house in the 9400 block of Highway 495. That’s near Fellowship Road.

Deputies and investigators are still on the scene. WTOK News 11 has learned a person of interest is in custody. The person of interest was taken into custody on Grissom Road about an hour after the initial 911 call at 9:30 Friday morning.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene. Stay with WTOK News 11 for updated information when new details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an...
Governor ends COVID-19 emergency Nov. 20
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

Travis McMichael's attorney Jason B. Sheffield, center, questions Glynn County Police...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning, officer says
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
Pandemic fueled supply and demand shortages have made for an unusual year in the housing market.
Housing market still competitive, but interest rates are still low for buyers
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions