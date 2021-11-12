First ever ‘Swine and Dine’ Event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX held their first-ever “Swine and Dine” fundraiser event.

Their first fall fundraiser featured nationally acclaimed chef Cole Ellis’s whole-cooked hog and smoked chicken, a nod at his Mississippi roots.

Proceeds from the event will go to the MAX’s “sound of success program” that teaches high school students how to navigate the music industry and improve their talents.

“I mean, it’s great to help out in any shape or form that we can, and to be able to contribute on that level is meaningful,” Chef Ellis said. “I’m super blown away by what Meridian has going for it, this period of transition seems to be exciting, it’s cool!”

