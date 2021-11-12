Lamar boys and girls basketball fall to Hartfield

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders boys and girls basketball team lost at home Thursday night to the Hartfield Hawks.

The Raiders girls basketball team started first. The game would start out slow but the Hawks would start to pull away quickly leading 31-13 heading into half time.

The @lamarraiders boys and girls basketball teams taking on the Hartfield Hawks tonight. The girls are currently trailing 31-13 at the half. The boys game will tip off after. pic.twitter.com/hWmDrOV9fs — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 12, 2021

The Raiders would hold the Hawks scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter. But Hartfield would win the game 58-39.

Lamar freshman Aryah Grace led the Raiders with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in tonight’s contest. Sarah Dudley-Reed would be the second highest scored for the Raiders with ten points, ten rebounds and four blocks.

The Lamar boys basketball team would tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The Raiders would struggle at first but in the second quarter they would slow down the Hawks offense. They would head into half trailing 31-17.

The defending 4A State Championship Hartfield boys basketball team would come up with the win 62-37.

The Raiders next game will be against West Lauderdale at home on Tuesday, November, 16.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.