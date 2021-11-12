Advertisement

Lamar boys and girls basketball fall to Hartfield

Freshman Aryah Grace stands out in Raiders game against the Hawks with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders boys and girls basketball team lost at home Thursday night to the Hartfield Hawks.

The Raiders girls basketball team started first. The game would start out slow but the Hawks would start to pull away quickly leading 31-13 heading into half time.

The Raiders would hold the Hawks scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter. But Hartfield would win the game 58-39.

Lamar freshman Aryah Grace led the Raiders with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in tonight’s contest. Sarah Dudley-Reed would be the second highest scored for the Raiders with ten points, ten rebounds and four blocks.

The Lamar boys basketball team would tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The Raiders would struggle at first but in the second quarter they would slow down the Hawks offense. They would head into half trailing 31-17.

The defending 4A State Championship Hartfield boys basketball team would come up with the win 62-37.

The Raiders next game will be against West Lauderdale at home on Tuesday, November, 16.

