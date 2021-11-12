Advertisement

Local Veteran participates in Meridian Veterans Day Parade

Supporters at the Veterans Day Parade
Supporters at the Veterans Day Parade(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The beat of drums and sounds of trumpets filled the air as so many stopped just to see it.

The parade made its way from 25th Avenue and 9th Street and went down 22nd avenue, looped around here past the WTPL studios, and then past the Doughboy Monument where it concluded at the 10th Street intersection.

One of those marching was Army Vietnam Veteran Dr. Leonard Byrd.

“We’re remembering those missing and non missing in Vietnam,” Byrd said.

This annual parade is a great opportunity to honor meridian’s veterans and help them be seen by the community.

“It’s just honoring the veterans, I am one and I love the veterans, so this is just one of those things,” Byrd said.

