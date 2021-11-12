Advertisement

Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts

Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi still has plenty of people who don’t have access to high-speed internet. But federal funding could boost the efforts to get them better connected.

Here’s the breakdown.

$100 million is coming into the state for high-speed internet via the infrastructure bill. Another $162 million is in the American Rescue Plan Act designated for broadband. As Sen. Walter Michel points out, some money was also designated for broadband expansion last year through the CARES Act.

“That will be the third opportunity the federal government has told us, ‘We want you to spend money on broadband,’” noted Michel. “So they’re making it very clear. We’re getting a mandate from Congress that they really want to get broadband in the rural areas, and Mississippi will certainly benefit greatly from that.”

Michel will serve on the study committee for how the state’s $1.8 billion share will be used.

“Lieutenant Governor Hosemann wants this to be a lasting expenditure of funds,” explained Hosemann. “He says that he doesn’t want it to be one or two years, he wants it to be one or two generations.”

That’s why Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says broadband should be part of the consideration for some of that money, as well.

“The basic facts is these types of funds will never come our way again,” said Presley. “The question is whether or not we spend them wisely, conservatively, pinch every penny and demand results for every penny that goes out of the state treasurer. And I think that we can do that.”

Presley points out that just because a broadband map shows an area’s connected doesn’t mean it’s truly high-speed or available to every home in that area.

“I mean, we’re in the age of a Tesla, we can’t expect to have broadband that’s like a horse and buggy,” added Presley. “We should demand the highest speeds and the best capacity for our people, especially if the carriers are going to get free government money. I mean, this money came out of the pockets of the taxpayers of this country.”

The Senate ARPA Funds Study Committee will hold its first hearing on Monday, November 15.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday

Latest News

Crestwood Elementary honors Army Veteran
Crestwood Elementary honors Army Veteran
First ever ‘Swine and Dine’ Event
First ever ‘Swine and Dine’ Event
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule...
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, ‘glorious sight’
People being served the meal.
First ever ‘Swine and Dine’ Event