New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - New details have been revealed in the investigation and arrest of Kemper County head football coach Ray Westerfield.

“We will follow the law wherever it goes. That is what I’m sworn to do and promise to do for Kemper County,” Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said.

Authorities say football coach Ray Westerfield was arrested after school officials discovered an inappropriate relationship between the coach and a student.

“We asked Mr. Westerfield to come down. He voluntarily came down and we interviewed him,” Moore explained. “After that interview, we were able to search the phone of the minor with the permission of the father.”

Investigators said what they found in the phone lined up with what the student and Westerfield told deputies.

“He cooperated with our investigation to the fullest, as the best we know. With that, we were able to continue the investigation and make an arrest,” Moore said.

This isn’t the first time a Kemper County High School teacher was arrested for similar activity. In October of 2020, Simeon Weatherby was indicted on the charges of sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes.

In Westerfield’s case, he has bonded out of jail and the findings will be presented to the next grand jury, which will be early next year. Sheriff Moore said Westerfield appeared to regret his actions.

“He was very remorseful for his actions and he was very sorry. He was,” Moore said.

WTOK News 11 reached out to the Kemper County School District numerous times Thursday, but our calls were not returned.

