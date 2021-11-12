Veterans saluted at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Grand York Rite of Mississippi held its 2nd annual Veterans Day ceremony after COVID put restrictions on the observance last year.

It was an emotional day as people gathered at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, to honor those who put their lives on the line to serve our country.

“Veterans Day is one of the most important days that we have to share in America. With the 58,478 veterans from Vietnam only is special,” said veteran Millard Henley.

Veterans, families and friends prayed for those who are not only out of the service but those who died in the line of duty and military members still serving today. Not even rain stopped people from visiting their loved one’s graves on this special day.

“Coming is therapy for me. My husband is buried here or interred here, and I just come in memory of him. So, today of course highlights why all of us who are Americans should come in honor of or in memory of the veterans,” said ceremony attendee Dorothy Bartee.

It was quiet as the Knights Templar of Mississippi laid a wreath, symbolizing gratitude for veterans in the U.S.

“Our veterans have done so much for us and often they have not been thanked enough. We’re hopeful that we can make them understand how much we love them and appreciate all they have done for us and our country,” said Grand York Rite of Mississippi Grand commandery, Charles Cox.

News 11 talked to one veteran who said he came to the U.S. when he was 13 months old, eventually becoming a citizen at the age of 15.

“I served in the military for 39 years and I appreciate all the people that gave their time to keep us safe and our country. All the wars that our veterans have fought in and people that gave their lives so America could be free,” said veteran Jacob Veemstra.

The Knights Templar of Mississippi said it wants to continue making this observance special for the community.

