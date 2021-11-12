Advertisement

Perfect start to the weekend

By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sunny skies return for Friday but we’ve got to get through a chilly and foggy morning first. Fog should start to lift by the late morning hours, leading us to warm into the upper 60′s with mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon. A second cold front will drop our temperatures into the mid 50′s for sunny skies with a high Saturday with the potential for a freeze looking likely going into Sunday.

Sunday will remain sunny with a high in the lower 60′s. The sunny skies continue through Monday where temperatures will peak in the lower 60′s with lows in the upper 30′s and lower 50′s. Clouds return for Tuesday with an increase in the high temperature into the upper 60′s. Clouds stick through Wednesday as winds pick up, highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the upper 40′s. Showers and storms return for Thursday with highs in the lower 70′s and lows in the mid 50′s.

