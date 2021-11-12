Advertisement

Quick freeze puts plants in danger

Shrubs being covered up before the cold comes in.
Shrubs being covered up before the cold comes in.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the cold temperature coming it is important to look after your pets and plants.

If you have any tropical house plants make sure to bring them inside before the freezing temperatures hit.

Most shrubs should be okay but it would be a good idea to cover them up to keep them protected.

The winter season is coming and there are plants that can survive the cold.

“A lot of people keep telling me that their summer stuff is still looking good and they’re not ready to replace it. but after tomorrow night, it’s going to be gone,” Al Davis, owner of Al’s Garden and Gifts, said, “So, there are lots of options. you can plant pansies and snapdragons are real good and they’ll last all winter long.”

This quick-freeze marks the end of the growing season for any spring plants.

