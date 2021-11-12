Russell Christian Academy wins 5th straight championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Russell Christian Academy took the 8-man football championship home. A milestone achievement, as this is the program’s fifth straight title win.

The Warriors beat Evangel Christian Academy 34-24 and when the score went final, the players celebrated.

“It was crazy, I was going nuts,” said Micah Taylor, quarterback for Russell Christian. “All we can do is give God glory through it though. We can’t do it without him,” he said.

“It was one of the most exciting moments probably I’ll ever experience,” said Jonathan Townsend, kicker for Russell Christian. “It was crazy, we’re all so excited, adrenaline’s pumping, it was awesome,” he said.

Offensive lineman and defensive specialist for the Warriors, Joshua Hughes, has played multiple sports for Russell Christian, but winning a state championship in football creates another kind of feeling.

“It’s different than any other sport because I use to play basketball and baseball. The relationships you build with football is way different,” Hughes said.

Russell Christian Academy’s historic year has another layer as the team finished the season a perfect 11-0.

“It’s like a feeling inside that’s like you’ve completed it, your finally over with it. You’ve finally completed what you were training to do all this time and it just feels good,” Townsend said.

Seven Seniors are graduating after this season and in their time with the Warriors, they’ve created a lifetime bond.

“The relationship we’ve built through football through practice and battling these teams, tough teams we’ve played. Everybody lifting each other up, they were awesome teammates,” said Duke Moore, fullback and defensive end for Russell Christian.

“They’re the boys,” said Ryley Reynolds, tight end and linebacker for RCA. “We’re always there for each other no matter what. We pick each other up when we fall down. That’s really what being a teammate is all about,” he said.

“These guys mean everything to me,” said Carter Phillips, center for the Warriors. “I’m glad some of them decided to come back and played. They’re just good guys,” he said.

All seven seniors will be graduating, but they leave the field knowing their legacy will live on.

