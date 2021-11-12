Advertisement

WTOK’s morning “King” retires after 43 years at the station

BRADY RUSHING RETIRES
BRADY RUSHING RETIRES(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV has been on the air for almost 70 years. Brady Rushing has been working at the station for nearly two-thirds of that time.

“In the summer of ‘78 I got a phone call from a baseball coach of all things, Mr. Jimmy Crane,” said Rushing. “He said they had an opening at the TV station in the mail room and would I be interested in coming. I said let me think about it for a minute. Yes!.”

Brady began his career in the mail room, helping ship and deliver film. He then began to produce commercials and has spent the last three-plus decades as the director of Good Morning Meridian.

He’s affectionately known by his morning co-workers as the king.

“Brady would say it’s good to be king and I would be on the headsets and say and the queen,” said Sherry Moss, Master Control Operator at WTOK. “We had a working relationship and a great friendship over the years.”

“It’s good to be king,” said Brady. “It’s kind of a tongue in cheek type thing. It’s all in good fun and good stride. I love to say it every now and then, especially if I nail something, which is very far and few between.”

The WTOK family saluted Brady a final time Friday for his 43 years of service with a luncheon in his honor. Our former General Manager, and Brady’s long time friend, Tim Walker, pretty much sums up how we all feel.

“Hello Brady from your friends down in the Hub City and congratulations on your upcoming retirement,” said Walker. “You’ve had a great impact on a lot of people through the years and Julie and I are two of those. You know WTOK is a better place today because of you being there and we wish you all the best in your well earned retirement.”

So farewell our friend. Job well done. Enjoy retirement, and sleeping past 2:00 a.m.

