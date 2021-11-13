Freeze Watch issued for Saturday night & Sunday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A widespread frost could damage sensitive vegetation outdoors and unprotected on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some areas will freeze, increasing the likelihood of damage to sensitive vegetation left unprotected. Plants that need to be moved indoors should be moved before Saturday night. Plants that cannot be moved that are sensitive to the cold need to be covered and protected.

Tonight will be clear. A cold front will pass through our area just after midnight and send the temperatures tumbling to the upper 30s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny but warming will be limited. The high temperature will be just 53 degrees. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be clear and cold. Widespread frost is likely, and some spots will freeze. Low temperatures will be 30-33 degrees.

Sunday will warm beneath sunshine from near freezing in the morning to the mid-60s in the afternoon. Gradual warming on Monday and Tuesday will come with a slow increase in clouds. Clouds will increase more drastically on Wednesday, and so will the warmth. Then our next rain maker will arrive on Thursday.

