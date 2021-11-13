Advertisement

GOTW: Scott Central beats Lake, remain undefeated

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott Central Rebels beat the Lake Hornets 54-25 in a big 2-A to remain undefeated on the season and move on in the playoffs.

Lake kept up with the Rebels in the first quarter as they were the first team to score to go up 7-0. However, the Rebels would quickly respond with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 8-7 lead.

The Hornets would not take their foot off the gas as Cornelius Mayers would find open room for another Lake touchdown. They failed on the two-point conversion and it would be 13-8.

Scott Central would respond yet again as they would score the touchdown to take the lead back. They would take the lead and keep it as they would end up taking the game by a wide margin.

The Rebels will stay at home next week taking on Newton.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an...
Governor ends COVID-19 emergency Nov. 20
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries
Arrest made in truck thefts, burglary

Latest News

Union quarterback Kenyon Clay celebrates two point conversion.
Tailgate Game: Tylertown takes down Union in round two of the 3A playoffs
Football Friday - November 12, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - November 12, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - November 12, 2021 - Part 3