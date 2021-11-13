GOTW: Scott Central beats Lake, remain undefeated

FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott Central Rebels beat the Lake Hornets 54-25 in a big 2-A to remain undefeated on the season and move on in the playoffs.

Lake kept up with the Rebels in the first quarter as they were the first team to score to go up 7-0. However, the Rebels would quickly respond with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 8-7 lead.

The Hornets would not take their foot off the gas as Cornelius Mayers would find open room for another Lake touchdown. They failed on the two-point conversion and it would be 13-8.

Scott Central would respond yet again as they would score the touchdown to take the lead back. They would take the lead and keep it as they would end up taking the game by a wide margin.

The Rebels will stay at home next week taking on Newton.

