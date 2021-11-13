Gov. Ivey breaks ground on Historic West Alabama Corridor Project

LINDEN, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey visited Linden on Friday to break ground on the West Alabama Corridor Project.

“All my life I’ve heard people say if we only had a governor who would just show a little interest in the black belt, just imagine what we could do. Well, here we are,” said Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey.

Phase one of the West Alabama Corridor Project consists of the Linden Bypass.

It will create a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa.

“Here in the black belt region, we have been overlooked for so many years. You have a governor now who comes in here to the black belt region. Awards a 750-billion-dollar project. It’s a blessing in disguise. It’s just a great opportunity here for our area. Economic development, everything is just right here at our hands. We just need to take advantage of the opportunity that we have,” said Choctaw County Commissioner, Tony Cherry.

Rural areas along Highway 69 and Highway 43 will have expanded interstate access that they currently lack.

“This is very important for us to be able to have a major highway that’s going to come through to give us an opportunity to open our doors up for major industries to come in, to open up for major commerce that will travel up and down and even just transportation routes that’s need to be through this Alabama black belt,” said District 24 Alabama Senator, Bobby Singleton.

“I think the project is going to be better overall because it’ll be less commotion coming through the streets and also you’ll get to see what the city of Linden has to offer,” said Alabama resident, Janae Williams.

Governor Ivey along with state representatives and city mayors said this project has been desired for decades, and they’re glad it’s finally coming to fruition thanks to the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“The best thing about this project is, we’re turning a page as well as some dirt on hearing about what the black belt and west Alabama might become one day. Instead, we are writing a new chapter on all that we are going to accomplish together,” said Governor Ivey.

The project will eventually connect Mobile to Tuscaloosa.

