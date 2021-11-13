Home break-in caught on camera

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Surveillance images show two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive.

The disturbing video has made the rounds on social media. The men could also be seen walking around Davidson’s backyard in the video.

“When you get a call at work, and someone tells you that your house has been broken into, immediately your adrenaline starts rushing. Worst case scenario you start thinking of all the things you have in your home that’s very private and personal to you. It cannot be replaced. From the time you leave your work to the time you get home, you’re just concerned about that and thinking, what is missing? And how bad it will be when you walk into that situation?” said Lois Davidson.

Davidson was at work Wednesday when she got the call that her home had been burglarized.

“Reviewing the surveillance cameras, they were there for about 45 minutes to an hour. They broke a window, they tried to get in a door, but it had double panes and they could not get in that door so they broke a window. They went in through a window. Unfortunately, they broke the windows and caused damages inside of my home with the brick that they threw in,” said Davidson.

One of the suspects tried to hide his face with his hoodie to avoid the cameras.

Davidson said she is frustrated that this crime took place at her home.

“While I am out making a living to support my family, someone comes in my home and takes my items. They are not welcome in my home. I did not welcome them. It angers me to know that there’s someone walking around out there that feels free to walk in your home and take the things that you worked hard for; that is not right. I feel like the citizens need to fight to take back our neighborhoods and to get these thieves off the street,” said Davidson.

She says they made a mess of the house but only took cash.

If you have information about this crime, you may report it to Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

