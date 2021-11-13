Meridian Freedom Project hosts first annual fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One Meridian organization hosted their first annual pop-up shop today for a worthy cause.

Meridian Freedom Project is a program kids can enroll in starting in their sixth grade year. The organization’s goal is to help build kid’s character through education, love, and action to help them be successful in the future. All the funds from today’s fundraiser go towards the funding to help fund activities for the program.

“The funds that we raise today will go into our program itself. We have a host of opportunities available for our students and we always want to make sure that we have the funds to support all of the adventures that we want to take with this program,” said Director of Operations for Meridian Freedom Project, Chastity Jackson.

For more information on Meridian Freedom Project’s goals, or to sign your kid up, please visit their website: http://themeridianfreedomproject.org/

