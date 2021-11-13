Advertisement

Meridian Freedom Project hosts first annual fundraiser

Meridian organization hosted their first annual pop-up shop today for a worthy cause.
Meridian organization hosted their first annual pop-up shop today for a worthy cause.(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One Meridian organization hosted their first annual pop-up shop today for a worthy cause.

Meridian Freedom Project is a program kids can enroll in starting in their sixth grade year. The organization’s goal is to help build kid’s character through education, love, and action to help them be successful in the future. All the funds from today’s fundraiser go towards the funding to help fund activities for the program.

“The funds that we raise today will go into our program itself. We have a host of opportunities available for our students and we always want to make sure that we have the funds to support all of the adventures that we want to take with this program,” said Director of Operations for Meridian Freedom Project, Chastity Jackson.

For more information on Meridian Freedom Project’s goals, or to sign your kid up, please visit their website: http://themeridianfreedomproject.org/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, has been charged with killing his mother, Tanya Ocampo.
Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
New details in arrest of Kemper Co. football coach
Surveillance footage shows two men breaking into a woman’s home on North Lakeland Drive...
Home break-in caught on camera
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said investigators encountered 49 potential victims and made 13...
10 days, 13 arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
BRADY RUSHING RETIRES
WTOK’s morning “King” retires after 43 years at the station

Latest News

Football Friday - November 12, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - November 12, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - November 12, 2021 - Part 3
Russell Christian Academy wins 5th straight championship
Russell Christian Academy wins 5th straight championship