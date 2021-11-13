Rockets offense takes off to new limits this season

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - At the beginning of the season the Rockets manifested a perfect season.

Wide receiver, Ja’Nylon Dupree said, “I thought we would be undefeated and it happened.”

For the first time in Neshoba Central’s history they are undefeated in the regular season.

Wide receiver, Bryceton Spencer said, “It feels-it feels special, like we’re the first ones to do it, it leaves a legacy.”

The first 10-0 season for the Rockets in program history but also a huge year for their offense. Throwing th abll more than they ever have in year past.

“I told the guys you can’t take it away,” said head coach Patrick Schooler. “It’s one thing everybody can talk about but they can’t take that away. The only team to ever do it in history so, it’s one of those deals, you know at the end of the day, its in the history books and they can’t do anything about it. So I told them now, the only way to make it better is to finish it all the way out with no losses in that right hand column over their and see ‘state champions’ so.”

All the work for this season began over the summer. Neshoba Central participated in 7 on 7 which was the start to this offenses growth.

Coach Schoolar said, ”Its been a work in progress for sure, cause we haven’t thrown the ball like this I guess ever in the history of Neshoba but this summers 7 on 7 is when it started really. Played some really good competition every Monday. Went to Auburn and played a big tournament there so I thought we had fought hard [and] played well, just got use to each other. They have a good relationship and they just play hard.”

Quarterback Eli Anderson said, ”It kinda started last year whenever he moved in. We were in the same workout group and we were on this 7 on 7 team together so we always threw. We threw every Thursday, I think it was, after workouts in the spring and stayed out all summer. We’d come out here on Friday nights during the summer and throw. So we kinda just built that connection since he moved in.”

”This summer we just worked,” Dupree said. “We was on the summer 7 team together. We just had that relationship. We practiced like everyday.”

Quarterback Eli Anderson has doubled his stats in almost every category this season from last year. He has 2,514 passing yards and 37 touchdowns on the season. Wide receiver Ja’Naylon Dupree has 14 touchdowns and 857 yards on the season. But there hasn’t just been one guy that has been key for this years offense. There has not even been two guys but seven elite offensive players that have contibuted to this seasons success.

Coach Schoolar said, “I think were versatile, you can’t key on one person. In years past you could just key on one, and you had to stop him and not that many people did but thats what you had to do. Now you better stop five of those guys. You know count the running backs, 6 or 7 of those guys-you know the ball is distributed pretty well you know i think we have five kids with 500 yards reception and thats-thats you’ve got to guard all of them basically.”

“It’s just the seniors,” said Anderson. “We have a bunch of experience and everybodies played since they were 10th graders and we’ve all just come together and worked as a team and not relied on one person, just to do it all so just use each other and work together and just do what we’ve got to do.”

The Rockets mindset now, it’s a fresh start.

Spencer said, “0-0 from here on out we’re 0-0.”

With post season action here for the Rockets, they’ve got big goals to finish out their undefeated season.

Anderson said, “Its looking like it. That’s our plan. We’re planning to bring home that gold ball December 4th so.”

The Rockets continue their undefeated season tonight beating Lake Cormorant 27-24. They will play Lafayette County next Friday, November, 19.

