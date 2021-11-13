Support march held for 6-year-old shot at Newton Elementary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A support march was held in Newton for 6-year-old Tylin Parker who was shot in the leg at Newton Elementary on September 30th.

Family and friends were at the Newton Depot with signs of positive messages for Tylin.

The group marched up and down the street chanting “we love you Tylin.” The family said they are supporting Tylin in his time of recovery. They also said they are glad he is still alive and smiling.

Tylin was shot in the leg at Newton Elementary in what police said was an “accidental discharge” from another student’s backpack.

“Tylin never loses his good spirit through all of it. He is still the same kid smiling every day and playing still,” said Tylin’s mother, Antoinette Evans.

“I just thank God. Thank God for him leaving Tylin Parker here with us. I thank God for this walk and all the people that have been behind us. That is still behind us for all the prayers and encouragement. We have never lost hope yet,” said Tylin’s grandmother, Donna Burton.

The family raised money at the event to help pay for Tylin’s medical bill.

