Tailgate Game: Tylertown takes down Union in round two of the 3A playoffs

Chiefs beat Yellow Jackets 20-8 in round two of the 3A playoffs
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellow Jackets hosted Tylertown in round two of the playoffs Friday night.

To start off the opening drive, Union’s Eli Jenkins kicks the ball off and the Chiefs Kendrick Lampton Junior catches the ball. He then pitches it to Jordan Anthony. Anthony then finds a straigt path all the way up and down the sidelines into the endzone.

The Chiefs would then go for the two point conversion and would take an early 8-0 lead.

Union’s offense now takes the field.

Kenyon Clay would take the ball from around the 50 yard line and run a QB sneak. But there is a flag on the play. The refs call it offsides on Tylertown.

That sets the Yellow Jackets up for a Clay pass to Xavier Boler and the catch gives Union their first touchdown of the game.

Union decides to kick the extra point but a penalty flag on Tylerstown comes up so the offense heads back on the field. The Yellow Jackets go for two and Clay sneaks the ball into the endzone to tie the game up at 8-8.

Tylertown will then score another touchdown and try to go for two but quarterback Amerion Jefferson will scramble and get brought down by Union.

Tylertown ends up winning 20-8.

