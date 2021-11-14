21st annual Run for Hope hosted Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Runners around Meridian were up extra early this morning to run for a good cause.

Hope Village for Children hosted their 21st annual Run for Hope Saturday morning. The race started at 8 am with runners competing for first place in a 10k, 5k, and a 2 mile walk. There was also a fun run for those that wanted to enjoy the scenery. Money raised today will go back towards funding for hope village.

“The reason for this whole run was the reason I was here. The Hope Village for Children, they put on an excellent race. There were a lot of people here, it was a good cause, and I had a great time,” said 10k runner, Ryan Hill.

If you would like to volunteer at Hope Village for Children, please visit their website: https://www.hopevillagems.org/

